Following the sudden passing of former Derby Parents as Teachers educator Amy Bringhurst in 2020, many of her friends and colleagues looked for ways to carry on her memory.
Rather quickly, at a Parents and Teachers of Swaney (PTS) group meeting, a fitting tribute came to mind – with Derby parents, staff and students recently taking part in the second annual Amy’s Day of Service, held on March 5. Service projects were carried out at Swaney Elementary and Carlton Learning Center.
“She was always big into missions, service projects and helping anybody she could, so we figured this would bring us just a little closer to her around her birthday [March 8],” said friend and Swaney volunteer Chloe Smith.
On top of working with Derby PAT, Bringhurst was a past president of PTS and very involved with service efforts at South Rock Christian Church as well.
Traditionally, Smith noted the Swaney PTS group has done a spring clean-up event annually, and keeping that going in Amy’s honor seemed like a natural transition and fitting tribute for a community advocate like Bringhurst.
“In all the time I knew Amy, she was always service-minded. She served as an example to those of us who had the opportunity to serve with her at her church, at work and at school,” said friend and Haysville PAT educator Meg Yenser. “The parent group at Swaney decided the best way to honor Amy was to do service. The organization established Amy’s Day of Service, and invite others to do as Amy did by serving their community.”
Projects taken on this year included some maintenance and clean-up efforts at Swaney Elementary, as well as painting kindness rocks for the front flower bed at Carlton Learning Center. Smith noted the Bringhurst family were included in the painting efforts, as were Swaney students.
After focusing on more personal service in the first year of the tradition (helping the Bringhurst family after Amy’s passing), the tradition was opened up to more community projects this year – efforts that would be near and dear to Bringhurst’s heart.
“She loved service and loved the community she served,” Yenser said. “She had a great way of helping other people get involved with her. She helped others feel important and empowered to do good.”
“It tugs on my heart a lot because we were good friends,” Smith said, “and so I feel like it’s a blessing to be able to help serve at our school or in the community.”