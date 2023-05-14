For the past 35 years, Mary Jo Foster has guided youngsters to start their life with her business, Mary's Little Lambs Day Care and PreSchool. Now, she's decided to end that phase and move to a new chapter in retirement starting at the end of this month.
The journey has been a rewarding one in many ways, especially because of all the relationships Foster has formed.
"I have built amazing friendships with other people in the community," Foster said.
And, of course, there have been the 200-plus children she has cared for. Those little ones she has had a special passion for.
"They all have a piece of my heart."
Likewise, the children have treasured her, with many of them staying in touch through the years.
Foster started providing day care 10 years before opening in Derby. She began in 1978 in Liberal, where her husband, Dean, was employed at Beechcraft. But that operation shut down there in 1985 and, like many other employees, Dean and his family moved to Wichita to work at Beech here. The transition of so many people from one employer gave Foster an advantage in starting a day care.
But one thing was missing: a home near an elementary school. That came about in 1988 when the couple built a home near the newly opened Derby Hills school.
Having transported school-aged children to and from school via vehicle, Foster was eager to set that extra task aside.
Husband has helped her greatly
Her day care developed a steady and loyal following, and she became a big fan of Derby.
"It has been such a blessing."
In particular, she has enjoyed the library and its story time, taking her little ones there on a regular basis.
"That has been a very important part of what I do."
Foster has a license to have up to nine children 2 1/2 years and older or up to 10 aged 3 and up but tried to keep enrollment less than that as she is the sole provider. This year, she has had six full-time children and one child who comes before and after school.
She planned this year out carefully to only have children of teachers, so her retirement and the end of the school year coincide.
Foster credits Dean for much of her success and being able to spot her some time when he comes home at 4 p.m., as she sometimes needs to head out to appointments.
Dean, 67, will join his wife, 64, in retirement next year, when he winds up his aircraft manufacturing career.
The couple have three children, now all grown adults and on their own: Makayla (Foster) Poepperling of Buhler, Marcus Foster of Derby and Casey Foster of Haysville.
While the past four-plus decades have been fairly smooth, the recent COVID-19 period was a difficult time to navigate, but Foster stayed open the whole time.
"People needed daycare. They needed to work,” as she put it.
'You have to be ready'
Foster keeps a professional approach to her work and puts forth a positive attitude, which was one of the many skills instilled in her by her parents during her farm upbringing on the Oklahoma panhandle, along with striving for being accountable to herself.
So, over the decades, she has always asked herself: "how can I be the best I can be for these children?”
Foster views working with children and their parents as an honor as "you only have one childhood."
She also learned the discipline of hard work and being ready for the day.
"You have to have a plan. You have to be ready," she said of facing her young charges.
As a parent herself, Foster knows how concerned moms and dads are when they're away from their kids and said one of the most important things about the business is making them feel confident.
"I make sure that they don't have to worry about their child for even a minute," she said.
And now, with the advent of smart phones, it's easy to send them updates during the day via a photo or short video.
A devout Christian, Foster said she's going to put the future in the Almighty's hands.
"I am just going to trust God to lead me where I need to go," she said.
But one thing is for certain: she is going to take some days off and enjoy them, including watching her five grandchildren play sports.
"When you're home all day, it's difficult to get to their games."
And she promises to never forget all the children.
"They are forever my little lambs, even my 40-year-olds who are married and have children," she said with a laugh.