Mary Jo Foster (back row, second from left) recently took her “little lambs” for one final installment of story time at the Derby Public Library before her pending retirement.

For the past 35 years, Mary Jo Foster has guided youngsters to start their life with her business, Mary's Little Lambs Day Care and PreSchool. Now, she's decided to end that phase and move to a new chapter in retirement starting at the end of this month.

The journey has been a rewarding one in many ways, especially because of all the relationships Foster has formed.

