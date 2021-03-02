Derby’s citywide garage sale has been announced for the summer.
The sale, organized by the Derby Rotary Club, will be held from May 13 to 15. Residents can pay $10 to receive a sign and a listing on the citywide garage sale map.
Residents can register at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove Rd., or the Derby Recreation Center, 801 E. Market St., between April 5 and May 3.
Proceeds will benefit the Derby Public Schools feed-a-hungry-child program. For more details, visit www.derbyks.com/375/citywide-garage-sale.