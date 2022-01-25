The Derby Recreation Commission will be holding its next Date Night Drop Off event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 5 at the DRC.
Parents will be able to enjoy a Valentine’s date night out on the town while their kids (ages 2-12) are dropped off at the DRC to participate in crafts, gym games, a pizza dinner and dessert. Kids Club will also be open for younger children.
Registration deadline for the Date Night Drop Off is Feb. 2 and can be completed online at derbyrec.com. Cost to participate is $15 per child.