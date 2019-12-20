Derby Public Schools pays classroom teachers an average salary that is higher than the Kansas average, based on a state report.
Average teacher salaries for school districts in south central Kansas range from about $45,000 to $66,000, according to Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) data from the 2018-2019 school year. The average teacher salary in across the whole state was $54,812.
Last year, USD 260 paid classroom teachers on average about $57,335 — about $3,000 more than the state average. That’s across 524 teacher FTEs (full-time equivalents).
Wichita Public Schools pays more on average than any other Wichita-area school district, at $65,795. The district is also the largest in Sedgwick County and one of the largest in Kansas, with 4,161 teacher FTEs.
Haysville Public Schools is more comparable to Derby in size, at 423 teacher FTEs. But the district ranks second in the region in average teacher pay, at $63,159.
The lowest paying school district in south central Kansas is USD 509 South Haven, which pays classroom teachers on average $45,610 across 21 teacher FTEs.
Compared to average salaries at the nine other districts in Sedgwick County, Derby ranks No. 6, behind Goddard and ahead of Cheney. Derby is the second-largest school district in the county in terms of total FTEs.
The Shawnee Mission school district in Johnson County leads the entire state in average teacher pay, at $71,382. The lowest average teacher salaries in the state are found in rural, western Kansas, with the lowest average at Grinnell — $38, 844.
KSDE calculates the average teacher salary at each district by including some supplement compensation, like extra work as a coach or club sponsor, and certain benefits provided by the district — including group life, group health, disability income and medical insurance. The figure does not cover social security, workers’ comp or unemployment.