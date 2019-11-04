School board members were introduced to one of the district’s DARE officers at their Oct. 28 meeting.
Deputy Jaime Converse of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office leads the D.A.R.E. program at Cooper, Oaklawn and Wineteer elementary schools. D.A.R.E., or “Drug Abuse Resistance Education,” seeks to teach kids the effects of substance use and how to avoid illicit substances.
Converse said she has been with the sheriff’s office for 21-and-a-half years, and has been teaching D.A.R.E. for nearly seven years.
“I really enjoy it,” she said.
Converse was not present at the previous board meeting, at which most of the district’s other school resource officers were introduced.