While most sports and teams had to call it quits this spring semester, the Derby High School dance team never stopped moving and grooving.
Coach Gina Thrailkill said the team had to miss out on a number of things – including camp, which usually happens in June – but the team also found ways to keep practicing.
“Instead of just sitting around and doing nothing, we had one team member at a time record themselves doing the touchdown, sideline, or fight song routine, and we sent it in the group chat,” Thrailkill said. “And we just continued to go over those [dance routines].
“We weren’t wasting all that time. We don’t have the time to wait like that.”
Thrailkill said the team got lucky and had tryouts in early March, just days before businesses and schools were shut down to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Thrailkill said she knows that a number of other teams haven’t even held tryouts yet.
“We felt very fortunate that we had our team set,” Thrailkill said. “Once we knew we were not going back to school, we had several Zoom meetings just talking about what to do and where we need to go from here.”
The team was also fortunate to only have two new freshmen members this year. That meant most of the team only had to get refreshed on some of the dances instead of learning them from scratch.
The team has now returned to normal – with some precautions – practice. Thrailkill said that by the third day of practice, the team already had one routine down. She said that the team is ahead of the curve in some respects.
“We all know the sidelines, we all know the touchdown, we all know the fight song,” Thrailkill said. “We usually don’t learn those until after camp at the end of June or beginning of July, but we already have them down.”
The dance team typically has a garage sale fundraiser each summer. Thrailkill said after talking to city management, the team is planning to have the sale from June 11 to June 13.
Going into the fall, the biggest obstacle will be getting the team back into shape, Thrailkill said.
“Dancing takes a lot of stamina. We just got to get back to conditioning and running, that kind of thing. That’s probably our biggest hurdle.”