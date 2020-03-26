The following is a list of information from a variety of groups on changes with any activities or events, long- and short-term, due to the coronavirus situation. This information is what the Informer had as of our most recent update.
We encourage you to make contact with any of these organizations as information is changing daily. New and additional updates are posted online daily at www.derbyinformer.com. Federal, state or local governments may institute bans or other policies at any time that could impact the validity of some of this information.
If your business or organization has changes that impact individuals or consumers please provide that information to us at Derby Informer email: news@derbyinformer.com, or submit an online news item at www.derbyinformer.com and click the word Submit in the drop-down under the home icon.
Updates from Derby organizations on impact of Coronavirus concerns as of 3/26/20
Aviator Church
In compliance with recommendations from the CDC and White House, Aviator Church has closed both campuses and will instead be hosting church online. Services will still be at 10:30am on Sunday and will include full worship, teaching, response time and connection to the church through chat feature. Go to https://www.aviatorchurch.com/ to access the streaming service.
Brookdale Senior Living of Derby
Brookdale is restricting visitors to their communities, except for end-of-life situations or pursuant to the guidance of public health officials. In those cases, visitors will continue to need to be screened prior to entry and restricted to their loved one’s room or another designated area within the community.
We are conducting health screenings on anyone coming into the community. Brookdale has suspended all sponsored/planned group outings and is requesting that, unless medically necessary, residents refrain from making trips from the community.
Derby Boy Scouts & Cub Scouts
Boy Scout Troop 247 and Cub Scout Pack 3247 has cancelled all activities until further notice. Cubmaster and Scoutmaster will keep members informed.
Derby Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center
The Derby Chamber of Commerce and Derby Welcome Center temporarily closed at the end of the day March 17, as an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We will monitor the situation and make changes as needed. Staff will continue to work normal schedules and be available by phone and email.
All Chamber events for the months of March and April have been cancelled as well. Please stay tuned for more information or visit our website (www.derbychamber.com) for the status of our programs and events.
Derby Community Chorus
In light of developing awareness and in reaction to Coronavirus (COVID-19), will not have rehearsal and performance efforts for this Spring Session.
Derby Community Foundation Scholarships
Even with the ongoing challenges as a result of the coronavirus, the Derby Community Foundation will still be awarding scholarships in May to the Derby High School graduating Class of 2020. The application process is still going on now and students can access the application online at www.derbycf.org. Other details are still being worked out and more information will be available later. It is also uncertain if the annual scholarship reception will still take place at this time.
Derby Driver’s License Office - KDOR
All KDOR offices will be closed for two weeks beginning As of Monday, March 23, 2020. For more information about the iKan online services, please visit ikan.ks.gov.
Derby Municipal Court
Regular court sessions through April 9, 2020 for all non-critical cases have been cancelled. Cases such as DUI, domestic battery, sentencings and in-custody cases will remain on the docket. Cases with attorney representation will be handled on a case-by-case basis. All other cases set for appearance on March 19 are being continued to April 23, 2020.
Derby Public Library
The Derby Public Library is moving to phase three of its public safety response plan. Services at the drive-thru will be unavailable as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26.
Phase three details are as follows:
All physical services at the library are temporarily suspended, including drive-thru service.
Library staff will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to answer phone calls and email messages to assist patrons with their accounts and for technical assistance.
All due dates on items currently checked out will be delayed until the library is open, so there is no need to return items while the library is closed.
All library digital services remain available while the library is closed.
Online live streaming of yoga, kids’ yoga and story times will continue (be sure to catch it on our Facebook page).
Library staff will update the public regularly through the library website at www.derbylibrary.com and Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Patrons may contact the library by phone at 316-788-0760 or by email at publicsupport@derbylibrary.com.
All library programs are canceled until March 30.
Derby Public Schools
Derby Public Schools is closely monitoring the status of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
If at any point a decision is made that impacts Derby Public Schools, we will communicate with families via Skylert, our mass notification tool, and post on www.derbyschools.com.
DRC, OAC and Hubbard Arts Center announce temporary closing
Statement from Derby Recreation Center Facebook page
Due to today’s declaration of the state of local disaster emergency by Sedgwick County, all public facilities operated by the DRC are temporarily closed. This includes the Derby Recreation Center, the Oaklawn Activity Center, and the Hubbard Arts Center.
All associated programs at these facilities are temporarily postponed. Spring programs scheduled to begin March 23rd at any location are temporarily postponed. Please stay tuned to our website and social media. As more information becomes available we will be updating the public. Our staff will be available by phone 8AM to 5PM M-F at 788-3781 if you have any additional questions.
Field Station: Dinosaurs - Derby
Unfortunately, due to new recommendations from the CDC, we will have to Field Station will close until further notice. They will closely monitor updates to these recommendations. Please keep an eye on Facebook and web site for updates as we try to continue to provide entertainment opportunities for our guests.
Kansas Prisoner Review Board – Derby and Topeka Public Comment Sessions Cancelled
In an effort to protect the health and safety of all involved, and at the direction of the PRB chairperson, please be advised that the March 2020 Public Comment Sessions scheduled for Derby and Topeka have been cancelled.
Those interested in providing information for consideration by the Prisoner Review Board are encouraged to submit written correspondence to the mailing address contained on the KDOC website at https://www.doc.ks.gov/prb/public-comment-sessions. Electronic correspondence may be sent to KDOC_PRB_Public_Comment@ks.gov. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.
Pleasantview Baptist Church
All activities are currently on pause until further notice. Worship service will be on Facebook Live Stream, Sundays at 10:30am.
Rock Regional Hospital
As we prepare for increased exposure in our communities to COVID-19, Rock Regional Hospital is dedicated to keeping patients, visitors, employees and the community safe. Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are valuable resources to both hospitals and the community and we have daily communication to ensure Rock Regional Hospital has the most up to date information. Our COVID-19 Taskforce that meets each morning to review our approach and processes for treating patients and make any necessary modifications as we gather new information.
Rock Regional Hospital is implementing temporary visitor restrictions, for both inpatient and outpatient settings, to minimize the spread of viral respiratory infections including COVID-19. Please call 316-425-2400 prior to visiting.
All patients and visitors will be screened upon entry into the hospital.
Sedgwick County Extension Education Center
To protect the health of the community, the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center has temporarily closed to the public until further notice.
K-State Research and Extension – Sedgwick County is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is limiting operations to mitigate any further spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.
Southrock Christian Church
Southrock Christian Church will not be having services on Saturday or Sunday. A video sermon is available through the South Rock website, www.southrockchrisitan.com.
Small groups are not meeting from now till April 12th. However the Southrock technology team has put together this new web page(https://southrockchristian.com/peaceinthestorm/) with a variety of opportunities for connection.
Spring Into Art
The fourth annual Spring Into Art event, originally scheduled for April 19, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 4. It will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park.
St. Mary Catholic Church
Per a release from Diocese of Wichita Bishop Carl Kemme, all public masses are being suspended at this time.
Additional measures being taken at St. Mary and other area churches, per the diocesan statement, include funeral masses being offered with only the immediate family in attendance (and the use of social distancing techniques); confessions being heard behind the screen only; cancellation of Stations of the Cross, adoration hours, etc.; and more.
For a list of full measures, visit catholicdioceseofwichita.org.
Tanglewood Family Medicine
Tanglewood Family Medicine is now having patients needing routine or acute care that DO NOT have respiratory infection symptoms, or have not recently traveled, or have had NO CONTACT with someone suspected of Covid-19 separated from those patients who do have respiratory infection symptoms. They have setup a separate entrance, separate patient rooms, and separate waiting room for you. You may keep your current appointments, schedule new appointments, or come in for new patient consults. They have put these measures in place to keep potential exposure out of the office.
Woodlawn UMC changes statement to suspending service
Woodlawn united Methodist Church has suspended worship gatherings in our facility until further notice and instead offer a live stream of worship on our church’s Facebook page.