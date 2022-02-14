It's easy to tell what the chatter was among the girls of Derby Hills Elementary School for the past week or so: the big father-daughter dance on Feb. 11.
"She's been waiting all week for this," said Chris Flood, of daughter, Chloe, 8. For Chloe, the dance was fun, but so was the cotton candy, which she ate with vigor.
Snacks, dancing and a full house was all in place shortly after the 6 p.m. start. Organizer Korene Chandler, the school's media clerk and PTO president, estimated that about 200 people attended.
"It's a great big hit," she said. "The girls get to dress up like princesses and they get a kick out of it."
And judging by hair styles, there were a lot of locks being worked on before the evening.
For the dads, while there were some men dressed in a casual Friday motif, many put on the nines in sharply tailored suits.
The reaction was positive throughout.
"It's been great," said dad Dave Peckman, as he and daughter Rune, a 5-year-old kindergartener, took a break from the action just outside the dance floor.
The photo booth was a popular attraction and among those getting the evening preserved by the camera were Jose Gonzalez and his daughter, Layla, 6, a first grader.
"She's been excited all week for this," Gonzalez said, whose outfit included a black cowboy hat. Both sported flowers for the occasion.
The school's teachers seemed to be enjoying the event as much as their students.
"It's so fun to see them all dressed up," said third grade teacher Hannah Lorenz.
Limbo dance contest a hit
Between organized activities, the event was an often raucous occasion, with girls running about, chatting with friends, singing together, dancing free form and in general, letting loose on the crowded floor.
Some dads danced the whole time, others let their daughters roam while they visited with each other. One dad, who looked like he had a long day at work, found a chair to rest and viewed the boisterous, high-energy scene with a sleepy sigh.
The dance, open to girls from kindergarten to fifth grade, has been going on for at least eight years that Chandler knows of, likely longer.
The PTO rotates the event with others meant to bring parents and their children closer. This one occurs ever every other year as close to Valentine's Day as possible. There also are activities matching moms with daughters and moms and dads with sons at other times during the school calendar.
There's an admission of $20 in advance and $25 at the door, which covers the cost of the photo booth, disc jockey and snacks and beverages.
A lot of volunteers pitch in to help, too, including students from Derby High School in JROTC and the Honor Society.
"They help us out quite a bit," she said.
They included the twin brother team of Drake and Mercer Thatcher, decked out in neon-bright holiday-themed jackets and ties.
They two led a line dance and operated the well-liked limbo dance contest, where fourth grader Jaida Truett, 10, twisted and turned in her bright red dress to be one of the last ones making it under the bar as her proud pop caught all the action on phone video.
Chandler also was quick to extend credit to Taylor Peckham and Christina Garcia for coordinating all the details to make the evening possible.
"They've done a fantastic job," she said. "We're a team and do everything together."