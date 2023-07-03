Not much has changed at the D&M Barber Shop; the barber chairs are still the same as when it opened in 1958. The barber shop celebrated its 65th anniversary of business this June. Owners have come and gone, but the level of service has remained. The business has become a staple of Derby.
The quality of service is what brought current owner Vu Nguyen to Derby in 1996. The relaxed atmosphere of the shop was something stood out to Nguyen. The walk-in, casual environment was exactly the type of shop he wanted to work in.
Looking for a change out of the appointment-only style of barber shops in Wichita, Nguyen’s friend recommended D&M Barber Shop as a place that was hiring and had the pace Nguyen was looking for. When Nguyen walked in the first time to see the shop, he was blown away at the relationships the barbers had with customers, which was the perfect fit.
“My friend said D&M was in Derby, and I didn’t know where that was; I had never heard of Derby,” Nguyen said. “But I walked in and saw people coming in and interacting with the barbers. It was exactly what I wanted. It felt like home to me ... I've been here ever since.”
In 2001, Nguyen bought the shop and immediately worked to revitalize
the space. He felt it was important to update elements to keep it looking sharp. There is still an old-fashioned feel, with the chairs being from the original store.
Nguyen first learned to cut hair in Vietnam in the early 1990s and said that even though hairstyle names have changed, the concepts remain the same, and some of the old trends reappear from time to time, just like fashion.
D&M has provided service to generations of people. Nguyen has watched kids grow up in the barber chair. Now those kids are bringing the next generation into the same shop.
“I have cut people's hair when they were two or three years old, and now I cut their kids’ hair,” Nguyen said. “We have people coming in who are in their 70s that are still coming to the same barber shop they went to as a kid.”
Nguyen got to interact with former owners and employees from the shop and learned several lessons from them. He said the biggest things he learned from his predecessors was hard work, customer service and respect. The shop has always been a place where people could feel comfortable.
“The barbers before me were some of the hardest-working people I knew. But if they were having a bad day, you wouldn’t know it,” Nguyen said. “They would talk to everybody and make everyone look good and feel good, and we want to continue that.”
Within the last year, D&M Barber Shop reached full staff of five barbers for the first time since 1996. The staff makes it easy to continue the walk-in pace with the hopes of keeping the wait times short and providing a quality experience.
The future is bright for the staple barber shop with the full crew that holds the same values as Nguyen and the previous owners.
“It is an honor to keep D&M Barber Shop going, and I am so excited for the future of this place,” Nguyen said. “We have a great group of young barbers that have the same passion and care for people. They are probably the best group that I have ever had at the barber shop.”