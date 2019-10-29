The Derby Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Monday at the new Derby Public Library branch at the Oaklawn Activity Center (OAC). The library branch inside the center is a collaboration between the Derby library, OAC and the Derby Recreation Commission. Trisha Swindle, a former paraprofessional at Cooper Elementary, helped inspire the project as a way to provide better access to literature for the Oaklawn community. Derby Public Library Director Eric Gustafson and DRC Superintendent Chris Drum were also present at the ribbon cutting with Mayor Randy White, DRC board members and staff, Derby Public Library board members and staff, officers from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, students from Oaklawn Elementary school and Chamber ambassadors.
Cutting the ribbon on expanded literacy
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
-
- 1 min to read
