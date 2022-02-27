The Derby Public Library and Derby Arts Council invite the public to visit the library’s High Wall Gallery to enjoy the photographs taken by local photographer and Derby resident Sheila Maksimowicz, on display now through March 28.
Over 20 colorful images taken in Kansas make up the exhibit, entitled “There’s No Place Like Home,” with flora and fauna shot in all four seasons brightening the walls of the gallery. The exhibit is a collection of photographs, attempting to remind the viewer that sometimes the best things we see can be found in our own backyards, neighborhoods, counties and state.
Maksimowicz is a retired attorney who loves spending her time searching for creatures and scenery to capture, exhibiting in several art shows. Many of her bird photographs have been shot from her own backyard, which overlooks a pond, while others have required very early morning drives into the country hoping for bird activity. She enjoys both landscape and macro styles of shooting, and there is always a feeling of optimism reflected in her photography.
When not on a photo safari, Maksimowicz loves spending time visiting or camping with her grandchildren and husband, John. She is also a Friend of the Library, an active member of the Derby Photography Club, contributing time hanging art in the Library galleries, and volunteers at St. Mary church.
Maksimowicz has always had an interest in photography. Around 15 years ago, she began focusing more on her hobby. She believes the best photographers are not the ones that are perfect. The best ones evoke an emotion or tell a story. She hopes her photographs from Derby give the viewer a greater appreciation of the city and nature all around.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Derby Library to spend some time enjoying the work on display in the exhibit. Maksimowicz is also making prints of her photographs available for purchase.
Anyone interested in further information regarding the artwork can contact Tami English, Derby Public Library, at 316-788-0760.