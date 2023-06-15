Museum Room

A proposed curator position at the Derby Historical Museum would help expand facility hours and manage upkeep of the exhibits – like those in the music room (shown).

As staff and the Derby City Council work on shaping the 2024 budget, a number of budget requests have been brought forth in a pair of workshops held in June. 

Personnel requests are frequent among those items, typically in the emergency personnel departments (fire, police, etc.), but the council has also recently had to consider a proposition to add a curator at the Derby Historical Museum during its latest budget cycle.

