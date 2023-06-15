As staff and the Derby City Council work on shaping the 2024 budget, a number of budget requests have been brought forth in a pair of workshops held in June.
Personnel requests are frequent among those items, typically in the emergency personnel departments (fire, police, etc.), but the council has also recently had to consider a proposition to add a curator at the Derby Historical Museum during its latest budget cycle.
The Derby Historical Museum requested $100,000 from the city annually from 2024 to 2028. The majority of that would cover the salary for a curator. The remaining funding would go toward marketing, exhibit development, programming, maintenance and supplies.
Museum board member Bill Smith noted the idea is still relatively in its infancy, but the primary goal of adding the curator position is to expand museum hours – whether that’s opening three mornings a week, two full days or some other option.
“The museum has kind of grown into itself and we’re experiencing a lot more growth and people interested in the museum and touring the museum. It looks like it’s time to see if we can’t get a little financial help to expand our hours,” Smith said. “Just having the museum open from 10-2 on Saturdays doesn’t accommodate everybody’s schedule, so if we could open a little bit during the week that would help considerably.”
Additionally, the curator could work with volunteers to improve the museum experience while also opening up avenues for the museum to seek grant funding.
Per the city, the curator position was proposed to fall under the Derby Public Library’s budget – partly because of Director Eric Gustafson’s experience with museums and curator efforts, while the library also has a mill levy that could potentially be adjusted depending on the needs of the position.
With the museum’s request, City Manager Kiel Mangus noted it is a step toward planning what’s next for the facility’s future.
Though not necessarily on board with adding the curator position to the 2024 budget, council members agreed that the budget request opens the door to long-term discussion of museum needs. Mayor Randy White suggested putting it on the list of city priorities, with more collaboration proposed on the project as well.
“We just need to have more conversations with the museum, with the DRC, with the school district to figure out what is that ultimate end goal, what does that look like when it comes to staff that’s there and the facility itself,” Mangus said. “There’s more to be worked out on that front, but I think this is a good conversation starter.”