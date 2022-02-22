In an effort to prepare students for postsecondary success, the Career and Technical Education program in Derby Public Schools continues to evolve – something being highlighted in February, recognized as a month for CTE awareness.
Over the past decade alone, the CTE program has nearly doubled the pathways offered at Derby High School, which range from business finance to health science to manufacturing and more. Introductory courses are now also offered at the middle school level across the district as academic content continues being integrated into CTE programs to boost students’ college and career readiness.
For 2019 graduate Isabel Burns, the CTE program was a major benefit in her current pursuit of a biology degree from Wichita State University. Burns was part of the biomed CTE pathway while at Derby High School and recently returned to speak to current students about how that curriculum helped prepare her for college.
“I feel like it gave me a pretty good background for my intro level biology courses, chemistry courses, things like that,” Burns said. “Not only did it give me a good background, but it definitely solidified for me that I did want to go into medicine and research was a possibility.”
While Burns said her brother’s epilepsy diagnosis at age 2 helped spark her desire to become a pediatric neurologist, her experience in the CTE program – particularly with her senior capstone project – helped open that door to a career in research. Currently, the WSU senior is a member of the First Year Research Experience (FYRE) program and on track to earn her bachelor’s degree in December 2022.
Burns is applying to medical schools at the moment and admitted her classes at both DHS and WSU have her aspiring to end up at a research hospital eventually.
Additionally, the CTE program helped put Burns on an advanced track to earn her degree – getting most of her general education credits out of the way in high school so she could jump into mid and upper level courses immediately upon enrollment at WSU.
Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, USD 260 assistant superintendent of curriculum, noted that is the case with many CTE classes – though every university has its own set of rules for credit transfers.
Getting the opportunity to be exposed to those potential career pathways is something both current and former students, as well as instructors, see as an advantage – even if they may end up pursuing a different degree or career field.
“I think having those courses in high school are great for students,” Burns said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to kind of dip your toes in the water of science, engineering or whatever it may be.”
“Even if they take a class and they find out that they’re not interested in it, they learn something. They still walk away with the competency and the skills that class teaches,” Putnam-Jackson said. “We’re providing kids with an opportunity to think about picking their strength and how those strengths could play out in the world of work.”
The district often does surveys to get feedback on the CTE program, with Burns not the only student it has worked for. Instructional Coordinator Kelly Kitterman reported one student said the program gave him an advantage to get accepted into his college’s athletic training program early.
Having the exposure to so many different career opportunities is something former students have called “illuminating,” and Derby Public Schools continues to expand that. While there were no pathways added this year, several were expanded – with a new industry standard kitchen (part of the recent USD 260 bond project) helping create a more authentic simulated workplace for those in the restaurant and event management pathway.
Additionally, new options have been added to the construction and design pathway while DHS continues to deepen its partnership with WSU Tech in terms of college courses offered on campus.
Currently, 85% of Derby High School students are enrolled in the CTE program, which continues to operate with “an eye toward the future,” whether that be college or entering the work force right out of high school. Either way, Burns admitted the CTE program can help give anyone some sense of direction.
“For students that even have just the slightest interest, I would still say to get involved just because you never know. And I think getting experience hands-on is a really great way to figure out if that career field is something that you’ll be interested in,” Burns said.