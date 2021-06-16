Organizers weathered the storm – in more ways than one – to bring the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest back to Derby’s High Park in 2021.
Despite the severe thunderstorm warning through most of the evening, all events went on as scheduled on June 11.
While headliner Jason Pritchett’s concert was condensed to a 30-minute set due to weather, the rib, steak and corn hole competitions were all able to be completed – with those taking part in the June 12 barbecue contests able to continue their preparations as well.
“The contest competitors will compete in anything; the weather doesn’t stop them,” said Communications Director Kristy Bansemer.
Overall, Bansemer said the city estimated around 1,000 visitors came out for the festival on June 11 and 2,000 more showed up for the festivities on June 12.
Barbecue competition wrapped up on June 12 – with nearly 50 teams combined taking part in the pro and Backyard BBQ events. Madd Mutt’s BBQ, a first-time competitor in the pro circuit event, walked away with the grand champion award when all was said and done.
Additionally, Bansemer said Weee Entertainment was pleased with the carnival’s relocation to the Field Station: Dinosaurs parking lot where it reportedly drew in twice as many visitors as it did in 2019 (when the carnival set up in High Park). The company has already asked to come back next year, Bansemer said.
Having Paramount close out the festival, Bansemer said it is the largest crowd she has personally seen for a concert at the amphitheater. While some visitors were missing the interactive elements of the barbecue festival, she noted the event seemed to be well-received overall.
“I know we had quite a few people out there Saturday [June 12] asking where they could get their tasting kits, but no one was really mad about it. They were more just disappointed. We just told them about the other events going on and said that we anticipate bringing back the full schedule next year,” Bansemer said. “Overall, we’re very pleased with how the event went this year. We had positive responses.”