District Safety and Security Officer Matthew Liston recently worked on getting crisis bags, which feature essential items in emergency situations, in classrooms throughout the district. There are about 250 of the classroom crisis bags in total, as well as 17 larger building crisis bags.
Between both the classroom and building crisis bags, items include flashlights, bottled water and Dixie cups, whistles, first aid kits, hand sanitizer, tissues, wet wipes, work gloves, books, a weather radio, duct tape, breathing masks, and more. The crisis bags are meant to cover safety needs as well as provide other basic necessities. Liston said that principals throughout the district often had crisis bags that they had put together themselves, but they were sometimes missing essential items, so he decided to make something uniform for all the schools.
“Now we have something consistent in each building,” Liston said.