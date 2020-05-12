Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call of a one-vehicle accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. May 9 in the 15300 block of E. 71st. St. S. (near the intersection of E. 71st St. S. and S. 143rd St. E.), east of Derby.
Reports indicate deputies arrived on scene and discovered a green 1999 Toyota Camry, which had been traveling west on 71st Street South, went off the road, hit a culvert to a residential drive and then struck a tree.
Kylie M. Love, an 18-year-old female from Rose Hill, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. Ethan Mohr, a 17-year-old male from Derby, was the only other occupant in the vehicle.
Both were removed from the wreckage and Love was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:02 a.m. Mohr was taken by ambulance to Wesley Hospital in serious condition. No report was given on his current status.
According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the accident is still under investigation at this time.