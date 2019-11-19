An array of craft fair events will be held across Derby on Saturday, Dec. 7. Below is a list of the events.
Kansas Grown! Winter Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Pavilion at Madison Avenue Central Park
512 E. Madison Ave.
Members of the Kansas Grown! Farmers Market will have holiday favorites from 20 vendors with handmade, homegrown and one-of-a-kind gifts.
Shops at the Park
8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park
The event will be a one-stop shop for all holiday shopping needs. It is a free, family-friendly event.
Winterfest Arts and Crafts Bazaar
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Woodlawn United Methodist Church
431 S. Woodlawn Blvd.
The bazaar will feature 100 vendors. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Proceeds will go to WUMC’s missions.
Mistletoe Market Craft Show
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Swaney Elementary School
501 E. English St.
Entry is a $1 donation. Proceeds will benefit programs and activities at Swaney Elementary.
Holiday Extravaganza
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Faith Lutheran School
214 S. Derby Ave.
Proceeds will benefit programs and activities at Faith Lutheran.