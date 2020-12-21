The state of Kansas began receiving its doses of the recently approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (with Moderna not far behind) on Dec. 14, with 24,000 doses expected in phase one. Distribution among state hospitals – including Derby’s Rock Regional Hospital – began last week, with the vaccines to first be administered to at-risk healthcare providers (as identified by hospitals).
Rock Regional received its doses (approximately 60 in total) of the Pfizer vaccine late last week, beginning administration on Dec. 17. First priority went to personnel who care for COVID patients directly or indirectly – primarily in the patient medical/surgical unit, intensive care unit and emergency department.
Like other businesses, Rock Regional Hospital has seen a number of staffing complications due to COVID in recent months, but CEO Barry Beus said availability of the vaccine should help personnel continue to provide the care their patients need.
“This has been a very challenging time for hospitals. We have had several staff members either test positive for COVID or be exposed to someone who is, both of which have led to extended quarantine periods. This can make it difficult to staff at times,” Beus said. “Fortunately, over the last few months our staff have risen to the challenge, picked up critical shifts and have helped out their colleagues when needed. I can’t say enough about how brave and giving they have all been during this pandemic. This vaccination has given and will continue to give our staff confidence to care for those who so desperately need it.”
While it may take some time, having the vaccine available and administered to staff is something Beus sees encouraging people to once again seek out procedures that may have been postponed or delayed in 2020. He projects that could lead to a busy second half of 2021.
Health care workers in Derby and the surrounding area may be the first to receive the COVID vaccine, but its availability is expected to increase gradually over the next several months. While City Manager Kathy Sexton stated the city of Derby did not expect to be part of phase one, it does expect some of its staff (namely first responders) will be part of phase two and receive vaccines as early as February 2021.
Over the next three to six months, Beus said he expects to see the vaccine become more readily available to the public among medical providers – something that should help in numerous ways.
“There’s no doubt COVID has taken its toll on our economy, but people long for and need social interaction. My hope is that the vaccine is the beginning to getting our businesses, schools and churches back to normal operations,” Beus said. “One of the primary concerns that people in our community have had is about being exposed to COVID at health care facilities. Now that the majority of our frontline workers have been vaccinated it dramatically decreases the risk of spread in health care facilities.”
As the development of vaccines typically takes between 10 and 12 years, Beus called the speed with which the COVID vaccine was made available “incredible.” The vaccination is given in two doses, with Rock Regional expected to receive its second doses between Jan. 7 and 11.
“While the news of initial vaccine distribution is exciting for our state, I want to remind Kansans that the threat is not over,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a Dec. 14 release. “We must all continue practicing commonsense COVID-19 mitigation efforts to protect our neighbors’ health and safety, keep businesses open and get our kids back in school.”