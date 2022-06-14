The City of Derby announced Tuesday morning that the Derby Senior Activity Center will be closed until a planned reopening on Monday, June 20.
The closing is a result of a COVID-19 spread among Senior Center staff.
City of Derby Communications Director Kristy Bansemer said on Tuesday the City didn’t have enough working staff available to provide coverage. She also indicated they were not aware of a spread of COVID among Senior Center members.
“Anyone identified as a close contact was informed, and a General Exposure notice has been provided to all regular patrons,” Bansemer said.
Derby Dash transportation and Meals on Wheels will continue to operate this week.