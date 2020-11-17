From the start of the current pandemic, the parallels between COVID-19 and other viral illnesses have been outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other medical professionals.
Now, entering cold and flu season, diagnostic scrutiny will become even more critical as health care professionals are expecting to see more of those illnesses typical of the winter months along with the coronavirus.
“That’s the problem. A lot of symptoms are going to be very similar when you look at the common cold, influenza and COVID,” said Anthony Shaver, Advance Practice Registered Nurse at the Via Christi clinic in Derby. “What I look for, as far as whether or not they need to be tested, is how is it affecting their daily life.”
Symptoms to watch
Shaver said in determining whether to test for COVID many of the same vitals (oxygen levels, blood pressure, pulse, etc.) will be checked as with the common cold or influenza.
With COVID, Shaver said typically what he will see is difficulty breathing/shortness of breath and a dry, non-productive cough. With the flu, symptoms usually include a runny nose, sneeze and body aches. The cold shares symptoms with both, but the main difference in symptoms is the severity.
If a patient comes in with body aches that make them want to remain prone and not do anything, Shaver said that is pretty significant and will lead to a COVID test.
Tanglewood Family Medical Center Physician Assistant Josh Wigdahl seconded how hard it is to differentiate between the illnesses. He said he has seen plenty of COVID cases presenting with the typical symptoms (cough, fever, shortness of breath, lack of smell/taste), but there have been plenty of surprises as well.
Numerous patients, Wigdahl noted, have come in claiming to have fall allergies turning into a sinus infection only to get a positive COVID-19 test back.
“It’s hard and it’s something that I’m still surprised by,” Wigdahl said. “I think it’s a lot easier, unless you have just the classic symptoms, for people to kind of think that they don’t have COVID. Nobody really wants to think they have it.”
Numbers on the rise
Sedgwick County continues to see COVID cases on the rise, as the 14-day average positive test rate was 24 percent as of Monday. Both Shaver and Wigdahl noted they are seeing similar numbers locally.
At the Derby Via Christi clinic, Shaver said they are seeing patients from Derby, Haysville, Mulvane, Wichita and other area communities. Just a month ago, positive test rates were less than 10 percent, but theirs are starting to spike as well.
“We are seeing a positivity rate in my clinic of about 25 to 30 percent when I look at historically over the past two weeks,” Shaver said.
Tanglewood has seen a similar trend. Positive test rates were at 10 percent a few weeks ago and are climbing now, though Wigdahl did not have an exact percentage. Patient numbers alone are up, though, with 10 to 12 tests administered daily two weeks ago and those numbers now up to 20 to 30 tests per day, according to Wigdahl.
Currently, Wigdahl noted it does not take much to get tested at his clinic. If a patient has a couple symptoms or is a close contact a test will likely be administered. The Sedgwick County Health Department is also currently doing asymptomatic testing.
Entering flu season, Wigdahl and Shaver noted they expect those case numbers along with COVID to increase. It hasn’t started yet, but the rapid nature of flu tests allow health care providers to test for both in one visit – helping in the diagnostic process.
Flu medications usually start going out regularly once the positive cases start, Wigdahl said, but that will be a little different with COVID to consider this year as well.
Taking action
Those needing to come in to get tested should not worry, as both Shaver and Wigdahl noted their clinics have isolated areas for treating potential COVID patients. What Wigdahl is more worried about is the stress on local hospitals and that trickling down to the clinics.
According to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 231 total COVID-19 patients in area hospitals and no ICU beds available for any additional patients. Prior to that, Wigdahl noted he would try and get patients with more severe diagnoses into hospitals immediately, but those numbers lead him to expect more outpatient management (with less time in hospitals) coming.
“I’m just expecting to see a little bit more complicated stuff because the hospitals are full,” Wigdahl said.
Preemptively, both Wigdahl and Shaver stated there isn’t much that can be done for COVID specifically outside of what the CDC has been stressing – wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, etc.
Some supplements (vitamin C, zinc, etc.) can help individuals’ overall immune systems, but general safety measures boil down to the CDC recommendations. While they may not be able to prevent anything 100 percent, both Shaver and Wigdahl agreed those are the best options.
“They’re not perfect, but they do a lot,” Wigdahl said. “I would just encourage people, hey, get your mask on, rethink some of the bigger gatherings that you may be used to this time of year and hopefully next year everybody’s still around and you can enjoy it a lot more.”