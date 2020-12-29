This story was republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review. It was originally published April 15, 2020.
For the first time in its 10-year history Derby’s biggest annual event, the Smoke on the Plains BBQ and Music Festival scheduled for June of this year, was cancelled. Then, later in August of this year, city officials made the decision to cancel the annual Spring Into Art event that was to be held in October.
The June BBQ event that draws around 7,000 people annually may have been a recipe for disaster during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, according to Communication Director Kristy Bansemer.
The BBQ festival draws numerous local and visiting teams to High Park who want to prove their BBQ is the best. Though it’s disappointing the competition and fun didn’t happen this year, the cancellation was necessary, Bansemer said.
The 2021 BBQ festival is still on the books and is being planned for June 11-12, 2021.
The annual Spring Into Art event that is normally sceduled for April was first rescheduled to take place in October of this year due to pandemic concerns. But by August, city officials determined that the overall COVID conditions and related situations would make it difficult to pull off the event.
The 2021 Version of Spring Into Art, at this point, is scheduled for April 25, 2021, at Derby’s Madison Avenue Central Park.
Spring Into Art is a joint effort of the City of Derby, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library and Derby Public Schools.