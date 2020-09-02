Here are the coronavirus case totals in Derby and nearby areas as of Monday afternoon. Note that these numbers may have updated after the Informer’s deadline.
The total confirmed cases in Derby (67037) is 186. The testing rate is 1,103 per 10,000 residents. The total number of tests administered is 3,129.
The total confirmed cases in Mulvane (67110) is 37. The testing rate is 823 per 10,000 residents. The total number of tests administered is 732.
The total confirmed cases in Haysville (67060) is 141. The testing rate is 1,293 per 10,000 residents. The total number of tests administered is 1,837.
The total confirmed cases around McConnell Air Force Base (67210) is 98. The testing rate is 957. The total number of tests administered is 930.
The total confirmed cases for the 67216 ZIP code is 335. The testing rate is 1,260. The total number of tests administered is 2,927.
The total confirmed cases for the 67207 ZIP code is 371. The testing rate is 1,369. The total number of tests administered is 3,877.
The total confirmed cases
for the 67230 ZIP code is 94.
The testing rate is 1,433. The total number of tests administered is 1,587.
There have been a total of 50 coronavirus deaths in Sedgwick County, which is the same as last week. The county has had a total of 6,893 cases. 87 cases, or 1.3 percent, are new. There have been a total of 79,795 tests administered in the county.