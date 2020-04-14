Ryan Trowbridge, his siblings and parents Rodney and Barbara gathered for dinner in Wichita on Thursday, March 12. It was the day prior to everyone’s plans of heading down to a family farm near Mena, Ark.
Trowbridge’s parents wanted to escape the impending mandates of the Sedgwick County stay-at-home orders, allowing them to quarantine and isolate in rural Arkansas.
What neither of them knew was it would be the start of their final 24 days together.
Rodney, former owner/operator of Trowbridge Heating and Air and Advanced Communications, passed away in Hot Springs, Ark., from heart failure and
COVID-19 on Monday, April 6.
The latter of the reports from the doctors has left the Trowbridge family baffled, not seeing the trademark symptoms of the newest coronavirus.
Ryan, Rusty and their families joined their parents in Arkansas, sharing the time of quarantine together while they awaited news on potential school and job changes.
On April 2, Rodney began experiencing shallow breathing with a wet cough, but his family didn’t see anything that differentiated from the symptoms that had plagued him the previous 15 years.
“[On April 5], we went into the clinic and they told him he was having congestive heart failure,” Ryan said. “They took him to Hot Springs via ambulance to a cardiac unit. They admitted him to the ICU and he didn’t make it through the night.”
The suddenness of his passing and not understanding that he had been carrying COVID-19 didn’t make the moment any easier. While it hasn’t been determined if the virus or heart failure was the primary reason for his death, the questions still linger on what happened.
Ryan said the Arkansas Department of Health believes he contracted the virus prior to arriving in Mena, but no definitive answer can be found. His parents made stops in Derby, Tulsa, and nearby Mena stores before arriving at their home.
[At the start of the trip], we didn’t think the virus was out of control,” Ryan
said. “We won’t ever know how he picked it up.”
Ryan said that all family members who were in Arkansas are taking quarantine measures due to the possibility of coming in contact with the virus.
Rodney’s mark in the Wichita/Derby area was significant, including 32 years at Boeing and his ownership in two local businesses. He was never in the military, but his work as a manager at the Wichita Boeing facility and a brief stay in Guam put his fingerprints in the development of all B-52s during the Vietnam War. It was the same workmanship that made him the neighborhood “Mr. Fix It” in Derby.
“He could fix anything,” Ryan said. “Whether it was his friends or my brothers’ friends, people were always coming over to see if Rod could fix it before they had to pay to get it done. He’d have the tool or he’d have the part to fix it.”
Ryan said the family has been overwhelmed by the well wishes and support of their surrounding community.
“We’re hearing a lot of great stories, but I just wish he’d be alive so we could talk about it,” Ryan said. “There were people saying, ‘if it hadn’t been for your dad, I would have lost my job at Boeing.’ I had a couple of cool stories like that.”
The family is planning to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.