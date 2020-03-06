As crime dropped in Derby, so too has the number of cases filed in its municipal court. There were 3,111 cases in 2019, a 5 percent decrease from 2018, according to the 2019 annual report from the Derby Municipal Court. Cases filed peaked in 2016 with 3,967 and have been dropping since then.
The report was recently presented to the City Council by Court Administrator Doug Chambers.
The court, at the police station at 229 N. Baltimore, is in session on Thursdays and cases are heard by Judge Jim Murfin.
It hears only misdemeanor cases. Felony charges are filed in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita. Previously, Police Chief Robert Lee had reported a drop in both felony and misdemeanor crime, known as Part 1 and Part 2 crimes.
Chambers said a lot is packed into each day the court is in session. The average is 95 defendants and 177 violations. In addition, there are eight new diversion or supervised probation cases and 11 bench warrants issued for failure to appear in court.
The court services caseload consisted of an average of 490 active cases each month, a 4.7 percent decrease from 2018 and down sharply from 656 in 2017.
The court collected a total of $717,308 in fines and fees of which $118,558, or 16.5 percent is distributed to four sources: the state, the Sedgwick County Forensic Lab, private collection fees, and victim restitution.
Fees from a variety of sources
The remainder, $598,822, is allowed to be retained locally. Of that amount, $361,494 was in fines, the rest in fees. Fees includes court costs, which make up the bulk of them at 22 percent.
Other fees include probation and diversion, warrants, attorney, fingerprint and booking, and law enforcement training.
Locally retained revenue is down from $609,148 in 2018 for a 1.7 percent drop. During the past five years, revenue peaked at $643,164 in 2017.
Mayor Randy White said that’s not a bad thing as it means less crime and a safer community.
“Normally when I look at a financial report and I see the income went down, it would be a concern, but in this particular case, that is an exception and is a really good thing,” White said. He also told Chambers he was pleased that he doesn’t hear many complaints from citizens about the court and its operations.
Chambers said during the near future, the court is taking steps to modernize and save costs. They include the increased use of electronic communication in order to reduce printing and mailing expenses. In addition, it is moving to a complete conversion to electronic disposition reporting through what is known as the Incode court software.
Officials also will be reviewing the Community Service Program to update and enhance incentives to take part, he reported.