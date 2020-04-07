Stemming from a partnership with NetWork Kansas, the Kansas Economic Development Alliance is offering a Destination Creation course to any Kansas businesses as a way to take advantage of the current state stay-at-home order.
The course is designed to help maximize the draw to businesses by helping identify what makes them a unique destination – in an effort to strengthen that hook once they emerge from the current situation.
Classes will take place through daily Zoom conferences April 13 through April 17. Each class will be limited to 20 participants. Cost to participate is $155.
If any Derby businesses are interested and have further questions, contact class facilitator Vernon Hurd at 785-443-3890.