As of May 10, the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) reduced the hours of operation at the community vaccine clinic, 223 S. Main.

New hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. At this time, the county is offering the Pfizer vaccine (walk-ins available) to anyone aged 16 and older and J&J by appointment to anyone aged 18 and older.

Residents can make appointments for Pfizer or J&J at https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine/schedule/ or call 316-660-1029.

As of May 4, the SCHD has administered more than 209,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

