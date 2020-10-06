Derby’s Gating Criteria Committee last week decided to keep the district in the yellow category, which means classes will continue in-person for early childhood through 12th grade. It also means that the district’s current safety precautions and requirements – including mandatory masks, frequent hand washing, and no visitors allowed at school buildings without an appointment – will remain in place.
The decision to remain in yellow followed two days after a Derby Board of Education meeting where Superintendent Heather Bohaty was asked numerous questions by board members regarding the gating committee and the district’s decision making process for COVID-19 cases. Bohaty brought Adrienne Byrne, the director of Sedgwick County Health. The county health department is the entity that is tracking and making decisions regarding COVID-19 cases and close contacts in Derby schools, which has led to some frustrated parents and staff members.
“We are assisting – again, that’s assisting – with identifying close contacts, but all the determining is done by the Sedgwick County Health Department,” Superintendent Bohaty said after introducing Byrne.
After introducing Byrne and providing an update on the gating committee, Bohaty let board members ask Byrne questions. They had plenty to ask.
Board member Matthew Joyce first asked a question that a parent had asked during the patron section of the night’s meeting.
“If [the students] are quarantined, why can’t they get a test?” Joyce asked.
Byrne said that there may be a misunderstanding, and that those close contact students can get a test. They just need to come to the health department and tell a staff member that they’ve been identified as a close contact.
“Any close contact can be sampled, absolutely,” Byrne said.
Board Vice President Andy Watkins inquired about the number of individuals who have developed symptoms – as opposed to being asymptomatic – in the district and community, wanting to know if that particular piece of information is being tracked. Byrne said that at this point it is not, but that there may be national data to dig into.
Board President Justin Kippenberger jumped in shortly after, asking whether COVID-19 positive students should be the ones determining whether a particular student was in close contact with them for over 10 minutes.
“Do we interview [the close contact] kids in question as well, or do we just take [the positive student’s] word for it?” Kippenberger asked. “The student who’s positive determines who quarantines?”
Byrne said that the ten-minute period can be subjective – “it can seem like it goes by in a heartbeat, and it can also seem like it goes on for awhile.”
“That’s why we also talk to the nurse, the superintendent and others,” Byrne said. Shortly after this question, Watkins asked a similar question about who has “the burden of proof” and whether teachers would accurately report students who were close contacts.
Byrne said her staff is not going to dispute the teacher.
“We've never worked with school staff who have exaggerated to get more kids out of their classrooms,” Byrne said.
Byrne also answered a question that she often hears before any of the board members had a chance to ask it: “Why are we having to quarantine when everyone has masks on?”
“We can’t say our masks don’t provide any protection coming in, but they’re primarily to protect the people around us,” Byrne said. “They protect others. They do somewhat reduce my chance of getting COVID-19, but it doesn’t stop it like an N-95.”
There were many other questions for Byrne and for district leaders regarding how the district and county are handling positive cases in the schools. At one point, Joyce made a comment following a number of questions about whether more kids were being sent home to quarantine than necessary, which received an appreciative nod from the superintendent.
“I really think just everybody is trying to do their best in this situation,” Joyce said. “If someone gets swept up in this, it’s out of the abundance of caution more than anything else.”