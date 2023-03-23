Given the recent surge in fentanyl-related incidents and deaths, and following up on fentanyl awareness campaign efforts that started a year ago, the Sedgwick County Commission approved a grant to the Wichita Crime Commission for parent/youth fentanyl education during a meeting in mid-March.
The grant would go toward a social media video campaign, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter reported. He noted the Wichita Crime Commission is working with C.O.P.S. Media to generate 15-second videos (for Snapchat, TikTok, etc.) with education and awareness material that would be geofenced around all middle schools and high schools in Sedgwick County in April, May, September and October.