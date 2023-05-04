Sedgwick County Logo
COURTESY

As of May, Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) has expanded use of its Civic Ready Alerts system to include 17 more cities, including Derby. The free alert system notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or important news in their area.

Citizens in participating communities can opt-in to receive messages regarding public safety, health, weather or other community bulletins.

