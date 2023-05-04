As of May, Sedgwick County Emergency Management (SCEM) has expanded use of its Civic Ready Alerts system to include 17 more cities, including Derby. The free alert system notifies residents by phone or email of emergencies or important news in their area.
Citizens in participating communities can opt-in to receive messages regarding public safety, health, weather or other community bulletins.
Signup can be completed at www.sedgwickcounty.org/emergency-management, where citizens can specify how they want to be contacted – by email, text or voice call – and which notifications they would like to receive – from emergency and weather alerts to road closures and health advisories.
Residents can also choose their preferred language (from 69 written and 31 spoken) for notifications when signing up.