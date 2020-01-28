Derby Ward 4 City Councilman John McIntosh is starting a regular meeting opportunity for Derby citizens to have the opportunity to discuss topics and learn what is going on in the community.
The monthly event, called Talk Derby to Me is planned for the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. He will be available at the Derby Public Library for anyone that wants to discuss anything Derby related.
“I am doing this to give people an opportunity to sit and talk about what is going on in Derby and also to get their ideas and thoughts on where Derby is heading,” McIntosh said.
He feels the discussion time is an opportunity for people who don’t use social media or don’t want to go to a city council meeting and ask questions, to be able to do it in this way. At the moment the only Saturday he won’t be available is on July 4.