As part of the consent agenda at last week’s City Council meeting, the Council voted to purchase a new Derby Dash bus from the Kansas Truck Equipment Company for $75,369.
The purchase would replace a 2006 bus with 180,000 miles, which normally serves as a backup to a 2014 bus, but is sometimes needed when demand is high.
The bus purchase was originally planned for 2021, but engine problems led to the Council voting to purchase a new bus earlier. The cost of repair would have been around $10,000, according to documents included in the Council agenda.
In September, the Council approved a federal grant allowing the purchase of a
new bus through Wichita Transit for 2021. Staff has
since reviewed the grant agreement and received approval to make the purchase early with the same grant, which will cover $60,000 of
the cost, leaving $15,369 to
the City of Derby.
The city’s portion of the cost will be paid from the Equipment Reserve Fund.