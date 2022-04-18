Following Tom Keil’s recent resignation, the Derby City Council was left with a vacancy on the Regional Economic Area Partnership (REAP) Board of Directors.
At its April 12 meeting, the governing body voted to have Council President Nick Engle replace Keil as the voting delegate and serve on the board.
The membership of the REAP Board of Directors is comprised of delegates from 30 city and county governments in 10 counties (Butler, Cowley, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Reno, Pratt, Sedgwick and Sumner) of south central Kansas.