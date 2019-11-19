A move by the city to restrict the placement of free newspapers and other advertising materials in driveways or front yards took its initial step at the Nov. 12 City Council meeting.
The council voted to approve the first ordinance, which is focused on getting the loose material out of driveways and off lawns. It also directed staff to schedule a second reading of the ordinance at an upcoming meeting.
“We had quite a few complaints by residents,” said Zahra Ehtisham, assistant to the city manager, who researched the issue and made a presentation to the council.
Residents have commented that they don’t want the material and if they are not picked up they often end up in the streets as litter.
Also, concerns have also been expressed that the materials create an unsightly appearance when they pile up in driveways when homes are vacant, Ehtisham said.
The issue was added to the council’s priority list, which is its agenda of subjects to tackle.
Member Cheryl Bannon said the ordinance was ‘very timely,” and said she’s seen a number of complaints about them on a social media site.
“These things cause issues and end up in the trash or the sewer system,” she said.
A similar ordinance was introduced in 2008, however, it did not pass.
That ordinance proposed requiring a license for distribution of advertising materials and designated five unlawful acts related to them.
“Since then, the complaints continue,” Ehtisham said.
City staff provided residents a phone number that was to allow residents to opt out of the free weekly delivery of an advertising publication distributed on behalf of the Wichita Eagle. However, that was not totally effective and the complaints carried on.
A major issue with simply trying to ban written material is that it runs into First Amendment issues.
Looking at what others have done
Because of that, city staff decided to focus on location and manner of placement of material and to a content-neutral ordinance.
“The proposed ordinance would not ban distribution of unsolicited written materials since such a ban would be unlikely to withstand a legal challenge,” she said.
Staff looked at what other cities had done.
“A very small number of cities have regulations and they were having trouble implementing them,” she said.
In addition, few cities in Kansas have decided to regulate distribution of these materials, she said.
Those that do vary in their approach, and some have indicated they do not actively enforce their regulations. However, the one Derby has is similar to one passed in Lexington, Ky., and which was upheld by the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.
As proposed, the ruling would still allow the material, however, it would have to be placed on a front porch and secure.
Other means could be attached to the front door, which is a common method by some advertisers, or placed between a screen door and front door.
It could also be delivered to the occupant in person. Non-U.S. mail material cannot be placed in mailboxes.
Member Mark Staats said “he’s all for this” and said the way the ordinance is written is a good alternative to meeting both the issue and complying with First Amendment concerns.
He did wonder who could get charged and City Attorney Jackie Butler said that it’s written with the person distributing the material and the publication could be held responsible, depending on the circumstance. If it takes effect, the ordinance will add a new offense to the Derby Public Offense Code.
That is enforced by the Police Department with cases prosecuted in Municipal Court. There is a $100 fine.
More ideas possible at next reading
It would apply to the city itself, said City Manager Kathy Sexton, as at times, the water department has door hangers to inform customers of a situation.
“They have to follow the rules,” she said. One of the big problems, Sexton said, is that the thrown material often barely makes it onto the driveway and a breeze could move it out onto the streets and public property.
Member Vaughn Nun asked if there was data on how much of this material goes into the sewer system and was told that isn’t kept. He also questioned if the ordinance is really solving the problem of people getting material they don’t want since it would, if finalized, change the procedure from putting the material in driveways to a secured spot on the porch or door.
Ehtisham said the opt-out feature is the one avenue residents have to stop unwanted material.
In a related development, Sexton and her staff met with several officials either from the Eagle or who work with it. They included Tony Berg, publisher of the Eagle; Keith Hansen, logistics coordinator of the Eagle; and Rick Epstein, president of CarrierTrack Technologies LLC.
The Eagle has contracted with CarrierTrack for weekly delivery of the Neighbors publication on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The publication would be affected by the proposed ordinance, if approved by the council, because it qualifies as “unsolicited written material.”
“The meeting was very helpful in terms of sharing information and achieving a better understanding of each other’s goals and concerns,” Sexton said.
Sexton said when the issue is presented for a second reading, she and her staff
will have more ideas to share for future options.
City staff also said they have a new phone number that residents can call to opt out of receiving free newspapers from the Eagle. The company also has an online portal as an option. In addition, residents may opt out of getting phone books at www.YellowPagesOptOut.com. There are at least three companies that distribute phone books in the metro area.