Council expresses concerns with scooter program

The City of Derby’s electric scooter program may be gone at the end of this year after the initial 17-month pilot program with Bird Scooters is set to expire. City Council members heard a one-year update from Sarah Gooding, assistant to the city manager at the Sept. 27 meeting.
Scooter ridership peaked shortly after the program was introduced in August 2021 with 1,796 rides in September 2021. Ridership dropped over the winter months and picked up again to a high of 1,049 rides in June 2022. Compared to similar electric scooter programs, Derby’s has a longer average ride time of 12.8 to 17.6 minutes per rental. City Manager Kiel Mangus attributed this to Derby not having a traditional downtown and shopping areas and parks being more spread out across the city.
After attending a recent conference in Columbus, Ohio, Mangus said scooter rentals were more practical in cities with a congested downtown area.
“It isn’t a traditional area where Bird has seen five- to nine-minute rides. People are riding in parks or from park to park or in neighborhoods,” Mangus said.
Mangus’ sentiments were echoed among council members who stated their reluctancy to renew the agreement with Bird Scooters.
Council Member Rocky Cornejo expressed concern the scooters were creating more work for the parks department when parked incorrectly than any benefit or income to the city. The city has received $1,042 in revenue during the first year of the program.
While data has shown a pattern of commuter use of the scooters during warmer months, Council Member Chris Unkel commented that many riders like his family members were using the scooters for a fun, one-time activity.
The recent departure of the fleet manager in Derby from Bird Scooters has also created some uncertainty about the future of the program.
“Staff would lean toward not recommending a new operating agreement,” Mangus said. “That’s not to say it couldn’t come back in the future with the development of the entertainment district in the STAR bond area.”
Mayor Randy White indicated any future decision would need to consider whether Bird Scooters wanted to renew the agreement.
“Staff has done an outstanding job. I see a lot of effort to make this work. In the end, I consider this a win. We tried hard to make it work but we’re left asking ‘Is this us?’,” White said.