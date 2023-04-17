After updates made in 2021, Derby is once again looking at expanding golf cart usage in city limits. 

Following its addition to the priority list, an update to the municipal ordinance regarding golf cart usage was brought before the Derby City Council at its April 11 meeting for a first reading.

Golf Carts 3

Per previous updates to the ordinance, golf cars would only be allowed to operate on city streets if registered. Registration paperwork (shown) must be filed with the Derby Police Department.
Golf Carts 2

To drive between sunset and sunrise, golf carts must have lights and the required slow-moving vehicle emblem (shown).
