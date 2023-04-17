After updates made in 2021, Derby is once again looking at expanding golf cart usage in city limits.
Following its addition to the priority list, an update to the municipal ordinance regarding golf cart usage was brought before the Derby City Council at its April 11 meeting for a first reading.
The proposal would change the ordinance from allowing golf carts on public streets in The Oaks residential neighborhood to allowing golf carts on all city streets – with certain restrictions.
Primarily, the main stipulation of the ordinance is that golf carts would be allowed to be driven on all public streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less only.
“You would not be seeing golf carts operate on Meadowlark, Patriot, K-15 or Rock,” said City Attorney Jacqueline Kelly. “These are streets you’re not going to see golf carts riding down.”
To facilitate expanded usage, golf carts would be able to cross streets with speed limits of 30 or 35 mph (at any juncture), as well as streets with a 40 mph speed limit – though carts would need to use a signalized intersection to cross those streets.
For clarity, it was noted that both by state statute and Derby’s current ordinance, a golf cart is defined as “a motor vehicle that has not less than three wheels in contact with the ground and an unladen weight of 1,800 pounds and at times be operated at not more than 25 mph and is manufactured in compliance with the national highway and traffic standards for low-speed vehicles.”
Golf carts would not be allowed on any location normally used for pedestrian traffic (sidewalk, trail, etc.) unless specifically designated as a cart path. Use on private property would also require permission.
Outside of that, the previously stipulated restrictions would also apply, with the number of riders limited to the number of seats in cart, a valid driver’s license required for operation as well as registration ($25) with the Derby Police Department prior to street usage. Since the last update, registration rose from one golf cart to approximately 40.
Most council members were generally in favor of the expanded usage outlined in the updated ordinance.
“I don’t like that a certain portion of our town is allowed to do something and the rest of those [residents] aren’t,” said council member Elizabeth Stanton.
“If somebody in another neighborhood wants to take their kids trick or treating and they’re a licensed driver with proper equipment, I don’t know why we would have an issue with that,” said council member Nick Engle.
There were some safety concerns raised by council members, especially regarding usage at night, with Kelly pointing out the ordinance requires carts must have lights and a properly-mounted slow-moving vehicle emblem to be driven between sunset and sunrise.
With the max allowable speed of 25 mph for golf carts, which would be allowed to operate on streets with 30 mph speed limits, council member Chris Unkel raised concerns about how other vehicles might react sharing the road with golf carts.
“I feel like this is going to create a problem because everyone’s going to want to dart around them,” Unkel said.
Police Chief Robert Lee said the enforcement options remain the same for golf carts as with other vehicles. They can get pulled over for going too fast, as well as for impeding traffic.
City Manager Kiel Mangus, meanwhile, pointed out that the newly outlined regulations are intended to keep golf cart usage to their more natural environment – away from high volume, high speed areas.
“We really want to try to educate people [that] these are meant to be on lower speed streets,” Mangus said.
Mayor White likened it to sharing the road with a cyclist and recommended potentially looking for a safe situation to pass to avoid impeding traffic flow.
Additionally, addressing an update less than two years from the last change, both staff and council members noted the ordinance could clearly continue to be monitored and updated again if any major issues arise.
“We may be back in a year and say, ‘wow, this ain’t working,’” White said. “We made the rules, we can change rules.”
The council will have a second reading at a future meeting before potentially adopting the updated ordinance.