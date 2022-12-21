StreetImprovements1a edited

The City Council recently approved an improvement project that will help with drainage issues in the Northbrook area, neat the intersection of Woodlawn and 55th Street.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Derby City Council took action approving two street projects addressing varying issues – one more pressing and one linked to future needs.

First, the council considered and approved a project for drainage improvements along Woodlawn Boulevard next to the Northbrook housing development (just south of 55th Street).

12-21-22 Street improvements

Cedar Ranch developers, city staff and Sedgwick County are working on a joint project to pave a portion of Webb Road (shown) given the second phase expansion of Cedar Ranch.
0
0
0
0
0