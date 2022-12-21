At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Derby City Council took action approving two street projects addressing varying issues – one more pressing and one linked to future needs.
First, the council considered and approved a project for drainage improvements along Woodlawn Boulevard next to the Northbrook housing development (just south of 55th Street).
City Engineer Alex Lane reported that ditches on the east side of Woodlawn in that area fill and hold water. To address that problem, he noted the city had two primary options – either to regrade the ditch on the west side of Woodlawn or dig a channel to the west (a less costly, more natural option).
Lane noted staff has been in negotiations for easement ownership to facilitate the second option, which was recently acquired. The city then had a bid opening in November with no bids received. Even reaching out to contractors after that, Lane noted it was difficult lining up quotes with potential companies.
“It’s just a really hard time in the nation to get people to do work,” Lane said.
Quotes were eventually acquired and staff reported Dondlinger was the most reasonable to address the drainage improvements at a cost of $64,760. Dondlinger will grade a channel from the existing culvert west to an existing channel to alleviate issues in the area. Funds are budgeted in the 2023 capital improvement plan for the project.
Council member Chris Unkel questioned how this issue was not foreseen with the initial development.
Grading improvements completed in the Northbrook addition were designed to convey stormwater to the existing eastern culvert, but the resulting grade changes extended the limits and required further improvements.
As development occurs, Lane noted the interface of existing edges of property (like the culvert in question) are where problems typically occur. Also, he stated the issue was less noticeable during initial development as the area was much smaller.
Staff said the improvements should hold up until a more substantial street project on Woodlawn is pursued in 2027.
While it was noted the project was considered in-house, that was viewed as a last resort. Dondlinger will be able to start the culvert improvements in January – a clear need not just to staff.
“It’s absolutely a mess,” said Mayor Randy White. “I hate to drop $65,000 on this but it needs to be fixed.”
Improving part of Webb Road
With Cedar Ranch building and developing phase two homes, improvements to a portion of Webb Road have been discussed between the developers, city and Sedgwick County staff.
Sedgwick County closed Webb Road between Madison Avenue and Chet Smith Avenue in 2019, but with Cedar Ranch’s expansion talks have come up about paving Webb Road from Kay Street to Chet Smith.
“This is still not going to be a high volume road, even with Cedar Ranch traffic on it. They’ve got other ways in and out of there, but it is going to see enough traffic as people want to head south either to school or the Walmart Neighborhood Market,” said Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires.
Along with reducing maintenance efforts and improving safety, the pavement project is expected to encourage development on the west side of the road in that area.
Construction costs, estimated at $750,000, will be split evenly between the city, county and Cedar Ranch developers.
Area resident Marshal McHenry spoke on the issue during public forum, with concerns about the potential removal of a 125-year-old hedge row.
“Losing one side is bad, losing both sides puts you right up against a new development with nothing there,” McHenry said.
McHenry requested planned improvements be shifted slightly to keep the hedge row in place. Squires note the fairly narrow right-of-way doesn’t give developers lots of options and, like the city, the county doesn’t take out trees if it doesn’t have to – something he sees as unavoidable in this case.
No curbs or gutters will be installed as part of the project. Regarding plans for that if the area to the west develops, Squires projects it would be “a long time” before those enhancements are needed.
Council members authorized the city manger to negotiate and enter agreements regarding the Webb Road paving project. Once complete, the portion in question will become the responsibility of the city while the unimproved portion will remain under the county’s jurisdiction.