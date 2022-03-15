Both recent efforts and looming deadlines led the Derby City Council to move forward – on multiple fronts – in pursuit of hiring more firefighting personnel at its meeting on March 8.
Firstly, the city council approved authorization of a contract for a fire staffing study through AP Triton (at a total cost of $29,831), something City Manager Kiel Mangus reported has not been done since Derby shifted to a full-time department in 2005.
In 2021, the city applied for a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant from FEMA to hire three additional full-time firefighters with the intent of adding a position at Fire Station 82 and expanding the total full-time firefighters on shift to nine. Currently, eight full-time firefighters serve per shift – five at Fire Station 81 and three at Fire Station 82.
While the FEMA grant was unsuccessful, it did preview the deeper look the department would be taking at staffing requirements with the recently approved study. That grant push combined with a portion of staffing being funded by the Derby Difference Sales Tax made such a study crucial as the city evaluates operational funding sources for current and long-term needs.
The fire staffing study will review and analyze the current state of Derby Fire and Rescue, including deployment of resources, unit call volume, distribution of calls, community risk assessment and more. The intent of the study is to help bring the department in line to meet future outcomes related to National Fire Protection Association compliance and other standards for deployment, response and prevention.
“Hopefully when we come out of this we’ll have proposed changes, they’ll evaluate our current staffing and resource levels for administration and operations, and propose changes to help reduce community risk,” Mangus said.
Overall, the Derby fire department currently has 24 full-time firefighters, 11 part-time firefighters and 10 volunteers (along with the chief and deputy chief).
Council member Chris Unkel questioned how many of those firefighters are currently funded through the Derby Difference sales tax, which will expire in two years.
Recently, Mangus noted the city took action to transition the salaries of three firefighters out of that fund (along with other departmental commodities), but six full-time positions are still funded through the Derby Difference tax.
Knowing there is work ahead to determine how best to address Derby Fire and Rescue’s needs, the council was in full support of the study, voting unanimously to approve it.
“We can throw darts, we can give it our best guess or we can go spend $29,000 and hopefully have experts tell us what the future looks like for quite a few years,” said Mayor Randy White.
“I think it is a good opportunity for us to kind of get a handle on what we do need,” said council member Tom Keil.
Following approval of the fire staffing study, fellow council members pushed to take that a step further and start the process of hiring three additional firefighters for Fire Station 82 immediately.
Council member Rick Coleman called for a discussion of station 82’s staffing to be added to the agenda. He also pushed for efforts to fill another full-time position (with three firefighters) to start immediately.
“At bare minimum right now, I think our citizens deserve a full fire representation at [Fire Station] 82,” Coleman said.
Staff and Derby Fire Chief John Turner confirmed that the recommended safe amount to have on call at a station is four firefighters, which spurred the immediacy for action on Coleman’s part.
Elizabeth Stanton seconded a motion from Coleman to move forward with the hirings, noting that concerns raised previously over possible staffing shortages due to COVID made the personnel issue a pressing matter in her mind.
While fellow council members agreed with the need for additional firefighters, they were not necessarily on board with the timing of the motion. Specifically, several wanted to know how exactly the positions would be funded before taking action.
“I need more sure answers from staff on where things are going to come from,” said council member Rocky Cornejo. “Let’s be more diligent.”
Mangus also stated that hiring the three firefighters in question was going to be on his manager’s recommended budget for 2023.
Coleman clarified that he wanted to “start the process now” and withdrew his original motion, with a substitute motion approved 8-0 to move forward with an investigation into hiring three additional firefighters for station 82. City staff will report back on those efforts at the next council meeting.