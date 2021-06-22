At its June 14 meeting, the Derby Board of Education approved a bid to replace the circle drive at Derby Middle School along Madison and Woodlawn.
The school board accepted the only bid received on the project, which was $163,080.40 from Encore Paving, LLC.
The project was initially budgeted $115,000 in the district’s 2020-2021 capital outlay plan, but the price increased with an increase in scope on the project. The district now plans to also replace a significant amount of curb at the circle drive, as well as an approach from Woodlawn.
Burke Jones, director of operations, said he applied $20,000 in savings from other capital outlay projects, and the finance department has reviewed available capital outlay funds and is comfortable with the amount for the circle drive.
The school board approved a $175,000 total for the project to allow for contingency funds.