Following monitoring of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Derby’s Cooper Elementary School made the transition to remote learning as of Nov. 18. Remote learning models will remain in place through fall break, which is slated to end Nov. 27.
According to USD 260’s COVID-19 dashboard (updated as of noon on Nov. 20), there were 10 new positives cases among staff and nine positive cases among students reported in district elementary schools last week. Numbers are not released for each individual building.