para_scholarship_Harper_color.jpg
COURTESY

Jacob Harper, a paraprofessional at Cooper Elementary School, was the winner of this year’s Special Education Paraprofessional Pathway Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship is open to USD 260 paraprofessionals who work with students in special education and are pursuing a teaching degree through one of the state’s approved para pathway programs. Nicki Seeley, assistant director of special services, said Harper “has an inclusive mindset with our special education students.”

