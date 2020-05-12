Jacob Harper, a paraprofessional at Cooper Elementary School, was the winner of this year’s Special Education Paraprofessional Pathway Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship is open to USD 260 paraprofessionals who work with students in special education and are pursuing a teaching degree through one of the state’s approved para pathway programs. Nicki Seeley, assistant director of special services, said Harper “has an inclusive mindset with our special education students.”
Cooper Elementary paraprofessional wins annual scholarship
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read