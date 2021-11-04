Cooper Elementary School is looking for volunteers this year to work with students.
The school is searching for volunteers to be matched with students for the lunch buddy program at Cooper. Lunch buddies are “caring adults who meet with a student at school once a week.”
The program is “designed for students needing a little extra attention.”
The mentors play games with the students, talk, and offer encouragement to them. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Stacy Betzen at sbetzen@usd260.com.
Volunteers will be required to pass a background and attend a short volunteer orientation.