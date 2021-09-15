Derby Public Schools will host a final open house at Cooper Elementary School.
The event will allow patrons to say farewell to the old building as the school prepares to transition to a new, bond-funded facility. The original building is one of the oldest in the district, built in 1957.
The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Cooper’s original facility, 4625 S. Juniper St., Wichita.
Cooper will have no school on Sept. 24, so staff can transition to the new building. The district will host a ribbon-cutting and community tours at the new building once the current one is removed and the new parking lot is added.