Cooper Elementary community bids farewell to old building

Cooper Elementary School staff, students and community members bid farewell to the old school building on Sept. 23, a final step before moving into a brand new facility.
The school held a final open house at the old building, which was built in the 1950s. It is one of the oldest buildings in the district, alongside Oaklawn Elementary School, which is also set to move into a new facility this semester.
Cooper community members both past and present came out to see the building one last time while catching up with familiar faces.
Sharon Westmoland is one such community member. She attended Cooper in her childhood and stayed in the community so that her kids could get the same education she did. At this point, four generations from her family have attended Cooper, from herself to her great-grandkids.
“I enjoyed it. I experienced nothing but the right kind of people,” she said. “The teachers here cared so much, not only about your learning, but about your home life. They wanted to get to know everybody.”
Shawn Berry, her son, said he was “excited [for the new building] but not excited to see this one go.”
“This was home for a long time,” he said.
Cooper’s new $11.8M facility is funded through a bond initiative approved by Derby voters in 2018. The 62,712 square-foot building features large, collaborative spaces, the latest in classroom design, enhanced safety features, an ADA-compliant playground, outdoor learning classrooms, and eventually a brand new soccer field.
Rachel Eastman, principal at Cooper, said the last day at the old facility had been bittersweet, but she knew the move would be for the best once her students got to see the new building.
“The kids were having a hard time letting go of this building because there’s generations that have gone through here,” she said. “But as soon as they rounded that corner and saw that new building, the excitement, the squeals, the giggles – the joy was just so exciting.”
The school closed on Sept. 24 to allow staff the time to move over to the new building before school on Sept. 27.
Demolition is in progress at the old Cooper facility. The space it currently occupies will serve as a parking lot for the new building.
The new Oaklawn facility, not far from Cooper, is expected to be open by December. Cooper and Oaklawn’s new buildings are among the last projects to wrap up from the 2018 bond issue.