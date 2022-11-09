Seniors Camden Cooper and Rylee Frager were named the Derby High School winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition. Cooper and Frager were eligible to apply for the scholarship by being student-athletes maintaining a 3.0 or higher GPA and active members of the community. Cooper is the punter for the Derby football program, and Frager was a Kansas Softball Coaches Association Class 6A All-State honorable mention at first base last season for Panther softball.
Cooper and Frager win Heisman scholarships
- BY INFORMER STAF news@derbyinformer.com
