The COOP and Coffee House (104 N. Baltimore) will be hosting a trunk or treat event from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30. Decorated trunks from local businesses will displayed and members of the cooperative bakery will be dishing out candy, live music, fresh made crepes and their usual tasty, festive baked treats and specialty beverages.
Cars will be spaced apart and The COOP is encouraging individuals to maintain social distance outside and require that they wear facial coverings while inside per the county mandate.