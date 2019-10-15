The City of Derby has contracted with Pearson Construction to reconstruct portions of Kay and Water streets west of K-15.
A release from the city says the project will “modernize the streets to an urban standard,” including gutters, curbs, stormwater sewers and sidewalks.
Preliminary work has already begun on the project, including tree removal and underground utility work, which the city says should not significantly impact traffic and property use.
“Waterline relocation work may result in temporary loss of water service to some residents and businesses in the area,” the release states.
As preliminary work is underway, road closures may be necessary at some locations, but access to adjacent properties will be maintained.
Once more significant construction begins in late October, Water and Kay streets will become one-way. Water Street from Madison Avenue to Market Street will be one-way southbound and Kay and Water Streets south of Market Street will be one-way west and north.
“This project was a recommendation of the West End Development Plan,” said Dan Squires, director of planning and engineering. “The city’s goal is to encourage re-investment in the West End. The project will result in a much-needed upgrade to the transportation network as the city continues to invest in this area.”
The city stressed in its release that construction in existing neighborhoods can always present unforeseen challenges, including inclement weather.
The city estimates the project will be completed by fall 2020.
If you have questions about the project, contact Assistant City Engineer at kylouanghaksaphone@derbyweb.com or 788-6632 ext. 1255.