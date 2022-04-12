Take a trip out of Derby in any direction at the moment and you’re bound to run into a number of ongoing infrastructure projects on the edge of town, several under the authority of Sedgwick County, which will shift local commutes both in the near future and beyond.
For instance, just north of Derby along Rock Road county crews are finishing up the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Rock and 55th Street. Sedgwick County Deputy Director of Public Works Lynn Packer said that signal could be operational as early as this week.
Based on accidents and traffic counts, a signal was warranted at that intersection per the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
Additionally, Packer noted the city’s future improvement plans shaped that project slightly. The current signal heads were placed on wires temporarily given Derby’s reconstruction plans for Rock Road up to 55th Street in the near future. Following that project, Packer said upgrades will be made that will include more permanent features, including some that have become standard with newer signals in the city.
“We put in the temporary signals to meet the demand that’s there now, and then with future improvements [we’ll have] full-blown signalization with mast arms and posts coming with that project,” Packer said. “Once the next one comes it will most likely have that semi-protected left.”
Just west of town on 63rd Street, a more intensive project is shaping up as the county addresses bridge repairs for a structure between Hydraulic and Clifton Avenue.
Stemming from a biannual inspection, it was determined a closer look was necessary to gauge potential repairs for the 63rd Street structure. That led to a closure of the two north lanes across the bridge in November 2021, which have remained closed since.
A consultant helped the county get a closer look at the issue and determined the bridge had “significant section loss” in both concrete and rebar along three support beams.
“That caused us alarm,” Packer said.
Packer noted that deterioration likely stemmed from water and salt seeping through the bridge, which was originally built in 1979.
Determining whether replacement is in line sooner rather than later will come from continued inspection over the summer, but an emergency repair plan was developed to address the issues with the 63rd Street bridge. Construction is slated to start Sept. 5.
“We knew that there wasn’t an imminent, catastrophic failure that would cause the bridge to collapse and cars to end up down in the Ark River, but we knew that it could cause a deflection in the surface of the bridge of 1 to 2 inches,” Packer said. “That’s a significant bump to hit and it is something we consider to be catastrophic.”
A contract was approved in March with Dondlinger & Sons Construction for $135,000 to tackle the bridge repairs (which will be funded through cost savings on another county project), though Packer noted that is a base cost and the county won’t know the full scope until the company starts working on the concrete.
Since the north lanes were closed, Packer noted the county has had no reason to worry about further deterioration.
Once work starts, traffic will be impacted once again, as the nature of the project will require full closure of the bridge for a majority of the project timeline. The repair project is slated to be completed in 50 working days, depending on weather, or roughly two and a half months.