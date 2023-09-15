A Constitution Week Proclamation was presented to the members of the Eunice Sterling Daughters of the American Revolution at the Sept. 11 Derby City Council meeting. Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17 through Sept. 23 to commemorate America’s most important document. Pictured with Derby city council members and Mayor Randy White, from the Daughters of the American Revolution, front row left to right are Karen Oliver, Nancy Livingston, Kelley Crossland and Mary Ayers
Constitution Week Proclamation presented during city council meeting
- BY JEFF COTT jeff@derbyinformer.com
