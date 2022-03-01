Conley Hamblin named Mr. Panther 2022

Senior cheerleader Hope Winson and senior Conley Hamblin pose after Hamblin was named the 2022 Mr. Panther winner on Feb. 22. Five Derby seniors were up for nomination for the title of Mr. Panther as a fundraising event. Individuals donated money to vote for a participant with all proceeds going to Senior Celebration 2022.

 COURTESY/JOEL CRAIG
